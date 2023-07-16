KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.01. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.80.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $240.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.88 and a 200-day moving average of $204.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after purchasing an additional 782,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

