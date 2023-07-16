Asensus Surgical, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Asensus Surgical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 68.83% and a negative net margin of 1,124.07%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.67. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 444.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 39,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

