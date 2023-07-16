ADC Therapeutics SA to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.51) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for ADC Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.45). The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.
ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 229.20% and a negative net margin of 108.86%.
ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance
NYSE ADCT opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $115.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.03. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
About ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADC Therapeutics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.