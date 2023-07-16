Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) PT Raised to C$7.50

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.

Source Energy Services stock opened at C$6.19 on Friday. Source Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.09 and a one year high of C$7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,744.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.90.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

