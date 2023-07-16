Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) PT Raised to C$7.50

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.
Source Energy Services stock opened at C$6.19 on Friday. Source Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.09 and a one year high of C$7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,744.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.90.
