FY2024 Earnings Forecast for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Issued By DA Davidson

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for First Guaranty Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 470.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

