Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPL. CSFB upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.92.

TSE:PPL opened at C$40.77 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$39.70 and a 1-year high of C$49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.06.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Free Report ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.06). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1839623 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

