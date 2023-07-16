National Bankshares Trims Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Target Price to C$1.75

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TH stock opened at C$1.11 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$3.75. The stock has a market cap of C$107.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.24.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.84 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post 0.0215385 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

