Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Reduced by Analyst

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAYX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $120.86 on Friday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

