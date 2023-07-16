Americas Silver (TSE:USA) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:USA opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.03.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.31 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

