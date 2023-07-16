KeyCorp Comments on Parker-Hannifin Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $25.20 for the year. The consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s current full-year earnings is $20.91 per share.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.85.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $396.20 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $402.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after purchasing an additional 600,584 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $200,042,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.