Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TVE. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

TVE stock opened at C$3.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.91. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.60.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Jeff Boyce acquired 40,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. In other news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 8,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. Also, Director Jeff Boyce bought 40,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,736.13. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

