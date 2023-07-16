Acasti Pharma Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Acasti Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $2.50 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acasti Pharma ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

