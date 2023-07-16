Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.24) per share.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

APLS stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,461,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,582,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,612,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after purchasing an additional 97,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $101,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,692,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,513,983.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $101,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,692,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,818 shares of company stock valued at $16,988,092. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

