Raymond James Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$4.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

TSE TVE opened at C$3.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.69.

In other news, Director Jeff Boyce acquired 40,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

