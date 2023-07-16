Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cerus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cerus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 29.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CERS opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $436.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.04. Cerus has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cerus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 50,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cerus by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

