FY2025 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Boosted by Zacks Research

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a report released on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the chip maker will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

INTC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

