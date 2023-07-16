Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

ABOS opened at $6.28 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $257.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 630.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64,343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.