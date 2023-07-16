Leede Jones Gab Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Theratechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

THTX opened at $0.86 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 434,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 49,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Theratechnologies by 658.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

