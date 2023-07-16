Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$11.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$7.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.83.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of C$59.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.119699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

