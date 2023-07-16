Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Paramount Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of POU opened at C$28.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.92. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$22.16 and a 1 year high of C$33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.55.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 38.22%. The company had revenue of C$535.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 3.3082192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$266,006.40. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

