Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$29.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.19.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.46. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 45.00%. The business had revenue of C$444.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 5.0209424 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

