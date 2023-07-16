Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$40.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RUS. National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$37.40 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.99 and a 12-month high of C$37.85. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.16.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 4.2319173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

