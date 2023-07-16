Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $7.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.