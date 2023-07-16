Brokerages Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) PT at $186.31

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.31.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $203.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.96 and a 200 day moving average of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton has a 12-month low of $125.51 and a 12-month high of $205.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

