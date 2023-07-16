Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $237.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.43. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

