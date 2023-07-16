Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $237.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.25.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.43. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Automatic Data Processing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.