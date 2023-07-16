Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $315.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moody’s Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after purchasing an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO opened at $353.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $353.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

