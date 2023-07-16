MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $40.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 64.44%. Analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $76,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $31,000.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.