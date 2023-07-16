Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $18.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.77.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. Chegg has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,524,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.