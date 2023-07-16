Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $315.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.41.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $298.63 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $222.79 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.14 and a 200-day moving average of $289.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

