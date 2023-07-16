Brokerages Set Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Target Price at $120.20

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.20.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Price Performance

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.