Brokerages Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target at $54.78

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 236,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 302.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 69,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. The company had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

