PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PBF Energy by 250.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

