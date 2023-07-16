Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives $2,265.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,265.20.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMIGY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($34.58) to GBX 2,543 ($32.72) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.
Admiral Group Stock Performance
Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. Admiral Group has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $29.92.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.
