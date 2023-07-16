Zacks Research Weighs in on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $23.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s FY2023 earnings at $19.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $33.76 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RNR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

NYSE RNR opened at $192.15 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -41.99%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

