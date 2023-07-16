Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $96.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.4% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,620,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 561,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SWK opened at $96.34 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $118.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

