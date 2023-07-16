GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $62.19 Average PT from Analysts

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $66.11.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

