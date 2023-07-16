Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $19.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,526,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,776,000 after purchasing an additional 49,603 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Clarus by 77.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,218,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 1,408,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 8.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,730,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after buying an additional 218,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Clarus has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

