First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $19.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

FWRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWRG opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.34 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $7,389,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,089,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,754,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,915,750 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

