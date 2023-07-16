Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Up 572.9% in June

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 572.9% from the June 15th total of 499,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.56 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $36.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGLE. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

