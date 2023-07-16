Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Up 572.9% in June

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 572.9% from the June 15th total of 499,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.56 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $36.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aeglea BioTherapeutics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.