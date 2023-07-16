Brokerages Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) PT at $55.33

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on California Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,101,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 508.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in California Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after buying an additional 791,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in California Resources by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after purchasing an additional 576,042 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:CRC opened at $45.38 on Thursday. California Resources has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

