Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives $43.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Charles Dolan purchased 322,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,460,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $201.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.