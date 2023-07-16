Stifel Nicolaus Lowers MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$22.75

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$22.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAG. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.23.

MAG Silver Trading Up 0.4 %

MAG Silver stock opened at C$15.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$22.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.35.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Free Report ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.6306818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

