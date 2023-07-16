Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$12.50 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$11.50. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank set a C$19.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.60 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.90.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$11.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.62. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of C$8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.06). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7955556 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

