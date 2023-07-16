Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$22.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.90.

LUN stock opened at C$11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$11.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.62.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.7955556 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

