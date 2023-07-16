Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given a C$36.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CSFB cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$43.10 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$48.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972389 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

