Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.36.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$13.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.35 and a one year high of C$17.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.08.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.