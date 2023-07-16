Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$7.75 at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s previous close.

KEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.97.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.00 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$6.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.29.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.10). Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of C$139.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.339934 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.