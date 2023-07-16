CIBC Lowers Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$3.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESI. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.37.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

ESI opened at C$2.15 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$4.11. The company has a market cap of C$395.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.89.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of C$484.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$499.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.1799486 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

