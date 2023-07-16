Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INE. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.53.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.51. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$12.08 and a 1 year high of C$20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$218.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.90 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2496675 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

