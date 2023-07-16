Raymond James Downgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Market Perform

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.46% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.00.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.8 %
First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$36.38.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Quantum Minerals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.