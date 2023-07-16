Raymond James Downgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Market Perform

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.46% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.00.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.8 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$36.38.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6497409 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.